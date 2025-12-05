Fire Agency Plans Dedicated Units for Major Wildfires, Upgraded AI Forecasting

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Fire Agency said Wednesday it will operate dedicated response units during large-scale wildfires and upgrade artificial intelligence-based prediction systems to address climate-driven disasters.Briefing the president, the agency said it would activate disaster-specific command centers in advance and deploy specialized teams immediately when major wildfires break out.The agency also plans to accelerate national firefighting mobilization orders and the operation of firefighting helicopters nationwide to ensure faster initial responses.It said it would continue upgrading fire-prediction systems using artificial intelligence and big data, and designate facilities such as data centers for safety management.To support firefighters, the agency will more than double the number of mental health counselors and strengthen health management through the National Fire Hospital, which is set to begin full operations next year.Research and development spending will rise by 65 percent to 50-point-three billion won, with funds earmarked for the development of unmanned firefighting robots and high-rise response drones for use at high-risk sites.