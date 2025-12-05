Gov’t Unveils Plan to Distribute Advanced GPUs, Boost AI Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has drawn up a strategy to accelerate AI innovation across industry, academia, and research by distributing advanced graphics processing units(GPU) and to secure global leadership in AI semiconductors and biotechnology.The Ministry of Science and ICT said on Thursday that it had convened the second meeting of science and technology–related ministers. Ten agenda items were presented, including a plan to gradually distribute around ten-thousand advanced GPUs starting in February of next year.The meeting, chaired for the first time by Deputy Prime Minister and Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon, approved directions for securing and allocating advanced GPUs as well as plans to foster AI talent.The meeting also reviewed an interagency plan to respond to the recent Coupang data breach.The science minister said since President Lee Jae Myung's inauguration, the government has worked to restore the research ecosystem and lay the groundwork for a major AI-driven transformation, stressing that cooperation will be essential to turn those efforts into concrete scientific and technological outcomes next year.