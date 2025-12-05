Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Financial Authorities Vow Vigilance, Timely Responses to Forex Market Volatility

Written: 2025-12-18 11:57:09Updated: 2025-12-18 15:15:32

Financial Authorities Vow Vigilance, Timely Responses to Forex Market Volatility

Photo : YONHAP News

Financial authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to enhanced monitoring of the foreign exchange market and timely responses following the sharp depreciation of the local currency against the U.S. dollar.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yoon-cheol chaired a meeting on the financial market on Thursday, attended by Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Chan-jin, Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-weon and Bank of Korea Senior Deputy Governor Ryoo Sang-dai.

Participants said the domestic financial market remains stable but expressed concerns about volatility in the foreign exchange market.

The agencies agreed to conduct around-the-clock monitoring of domestic and global financial and foreign exchange markets and to respond promptly if necessary.

Participants expect the Bank of Japan’s policy rate decision scheduled for Friday to have a limited impact on financial markets, but stressed the need to closely monitor potential effects on domestic financial and currency markets stemming from policy divergence between the United States and Japan.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >