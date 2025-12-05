Menu Content

Gov't to Foster 10,000 Ventures, Startups in AI, Deep Tech in 5 Yrs.

Written: 2025-12-18 13:44:41Updated: 2025-12-18 13:54:24

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will nurture ten-thousand ventures and startups in the field of artificial intelligence and deep tech in the next five years as the core pillar of the nation's growth strategy.

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups and other ministries jointly disclosed the blueprint on Thursday as part of a comprehensive plan to spur the nation to become one of the world's four venture powerhouses.

Aside from fostering the ventures and startups in AI, bio, contents, defense industry, energy and cutting-edge manufacturing by 2030, the government will allocate some of 50-thousand GPUs it is set to receive from Nvidia for their research and development.

The ministries are also proposing to create 50 unicorns, or startups valued at one billion U.S. dollars or more; decacorns, or those valued at more than ten billion dollars; and to push to enter the global venture capital market annually worth 40 trillion won, or around 27 billion dollars.

The government will provide up to 100 billion won in step-by-step investment and guarantee for each unicorn and decacorn for a total support of 13-point-five trillion won by 2030.

By expanding the public sector purchase system to products and services offered by venture companies, the ministries intend to promote their entry into the business to government(B2G) market.
