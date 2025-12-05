Ex-NIS Chief Denies Marital Law-related Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Former National Intelligence Service(NIS) director Cho Tae-yong has denied allegations that he failed in his duties as NIS chief at the time of the December 3 martial law declaration.Cho revealed the stance on Thursday during the first preparatory hearing in his trial held at the Seoul Central District Court.Cho is accused of neglecting his duties as NIS chief by failing to report the martial law plan to the National Assembly despite being aware of it before former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s televised address to the nation.He is also accused of violating his duty of political neutrality by providing CCTV footage of former NIS Deputy Director Hong Jang-won during the martial law period only to the then-ruling People Power Party.The special counsel team that probed the martial law incident indicted Cho on November 28 on charges of dereliction of duty and violating the NIS Act.At the time, the probe team said Cho sought to drum up a favorable public opinion for Yoon by covering up Yoon's orders and making Hong seem like a liar.Hong has testified that Yoon called him on the night of the declaration and issued an order to arrest politicians and other figures.