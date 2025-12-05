Menu Content

Finnish PM Apologizes for Slanted Eyes Photos from Right-wing Populist Finns Party

Written: 2025-12-18 16:41:50Updated: 2025-12-18 16:43:19

Finnish PM Apologizes for Slanted Eyes Photos from Right-wing Populist Finns Party

Photo : YONHAP News / EPA

Finland's prime minister has apologized to South Korea, Japan and China for photos mocking Asian people that multiple Finnish lawmakers recently shared.

In a social media statement issued through Finland's embassies in the three East Asian nations on Wednesday, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo expressed sincere apologies in each country's respective local language.

The photos were an apparent attempt to mimic Sarah Dzafce, Finland's delegate to last month's Miss Universe pageant, who went viral after sharing a photo of herself pulling back the corners of her eyes, captioned (quote) "eating with a Chinese."

Since posting the photo, Dzafce has been stripped of her Miss Finland crown. Lawmakers from the right-wing populist Finns Party have posted similar images of themselves in support of the former Miss Finland.

Orpo said in the statement that racism and other types of discrimination are not tolerated in Finland.

The former Miss Finland has apologized for her photo, claiming that she did not intend to cause ill will.
