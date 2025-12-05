Pres. Lee Commends Nation's Military At Policy Briefings

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung says though the nation had briefly experienced social chaos, it exists as it is today because the military maintained its role and faithfully paid allegiance to the nation and people.Lee paid tribute to the military on Thursday at the start of policy briefings by the defense ministry and the veterans ministry.The president said he hopes the military will fulfill its obligations to the people with a renewed mindset based on the belief that moments of confusion could lay the groundwork for a better future.Lee apparently was encouraging military personnel who had carried out their duties without hesitation in the wake of the martial law decree while also instructing them to complete efforts to clear up the remnants of the martial law incident.The president also stressed the need to treat with respect and compensate individuals who made sacrifices or contributions for the community.Lee’s remarks come on the same day former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared as a witness in trial against military commanders over their participation in his failed martial law bid on December 3.