PPP Launches Full Offensive To Block Insurrection Court Proposal

The main opposition People Power Party stepped up its dissent on Thursday after the ruling Democratic Party moved to process a revised bill to create a special court for insurrection-related cases, insisting constitutional concerns remain unresolved.At a party leadership meeting, senior party official Shin Dong-wook said the ruling party’s proposal remained fundamentally flawed, arguing that changes to the bill did not eliminate its unconstitutional nature.He claimed the original justification for the legislation had collapsed after a special prosecutor found no evidence linking senior judicial figures to insurrection-related allegations, and demanded an apology from President Lee Jae Myung and the ruling party.Shin went further, proposing that if a special insurrection court is created, a separate court should also be set up to resume and handle President Lee’s suspended criminal trials under judges recommended by the opposition.The party also accused prosecutors of conducting politically motivated searches targeting opposition lawmakers, calling recent raids an attempt to divert attention from alleged ties between the ruling camp and the Unification Church.Amid escalating tensions, PPP leaders said they are considering hunger strikes or head-shaving protests as part of a broader campaign to push for a special prosecutor law on the Unification Church.