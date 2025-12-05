Stocks Drop 1.5% on AI Profitability Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares closed sharply lower Thursday as lingering concerns about profitability in the artificial intelligence sector weighed on investor sentiment.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index tumbled 61‑point‑nine points, or one‑point‑53 percent, to close at three‑thousand‑994‑point‑51.Turnover was moderate at 576 million shares worth 12‑point‑eight trillion won, about eight‑point‑seven billion U.S. dollars, with decliners outnumbering advancers 685 to 195.Overnight, Oracle shares plunged more than five percent after the release of reports that a key funding partner had withdrawn from its data center construction project.Micron’s upbeat earnings, however, could provide momentum for major Korean chipmakers.In Seoul, most large‑cap stocks finished lower.Samsung Electronics slipped zero‑point‑28 percent to 107‑thousand‑600 won, while SK hynix edged up zero‑point‑18 percent to 552‑thousand won.Battery maker LG Energy Solution plummeted eight‑point‑nine percent after canceling a nine‑point‑six trillion won, about six-point-five billion U.S. dollars, supply deal with Ford Motor.Automaker Hyundai Motor fell one‑point‑22 percent, and defense firm Hanwha Aerospace dropped two‑point‑18 percent.The tech‑heavy KOSDAQ edged down nine‑point‑74 points, or one‑point‑07 percent, to close at 901‑point‑33.The South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by one‑point‑five won, trading at one‑thousand‑478‑point‑three won as of 3:30 p.m.