Producer Prices Rise for Third Month in November

Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices increased for the third consecutive month in November, driven by a weak Korean won and strong demand for semiconductors.According to preliminary data released by the Bank of Korea on Friday, the producer price index, a key indicator of future inflation, stood at 121‑point‑31 in November, up zero‑point‑three percent from a month earlier.The figure marks the third straight monthly gain, following increases of zero‑point‑four percent in September and zero‑point‑three percent in October.Prices of agricultural, forestry and fishery products fell two‑point‑one percent in November from the previous month, and gas, water and electricity prices also slipped zero‑point‑four percent.Manufactured goods, however, rose zero‑point‑eight percent, led by a five percent surge in coal and petroleum products and a two‑point-three percent increase in computers, electronic and optical devices.The five percent jump in coal and petroleum products was the largest since September 2023, when prices climbed six‑point‑nine percent.