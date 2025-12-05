Defense Ministry Aims to Complete Talks with US on Fuel for Nuclear-Powered Subs Within 2 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry said it will negotiate with the United States to secure fuel for nuclear‑powered submarines, aiming to complete the talks within two years.At a presidential policy briefing on Thursday at its headquarters in Seoul's Yongsan District, the defense ministry outlined its plans to advance construction of nuclear‑powered submarines, one of the key outcomes of the recent South Korea–U.S. summit.The ministry said the summit marked a turning point for the program and added that it will present a basic plan for Korean‑style nuclear submarines next year. The plan will detail the nation’s principles, construction road map and stance on nonproliferation.The defense ministry also said it will establish a permanent interagency task force to push the project forward as a national strategic initiative.Because the project will mark the first application of a nuclear reactor to a submarine in South Korea, the ministry said it will also draft laws and regulations to govern safety oversight and related measures.