Special Counsel Raids Bank of Korea in Missing Banknote Strap Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team has raided the Bank of Korea as part of its investigation of former first lady Kim Keon‑hee.The team, led by Special Counsel Ahn Gweon‑seob, said Friday it had dispatched investigators and prosecutors to the central bank at 9 a.m. to execute a search warrant targeting the currency management department.The team said the raid aimed to verify details of the production, inspection, storage and distribution of sealed cash bundles issued by the central bank and that no materials were seized.In December of last year, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office secured 50 million won, or about 34-thousand U.S. dollars, in cash wrapped in Bank of Korea straps during a search of the home of shaman Jeon Seong‑bae, better known as Geonjin.Prosecutors later lost the straps, which contained key details such as the inspection date and the personnel and department responsible for the banknotes.After KBS reported the loss, the prosecutors’ office said the straps had been misplaced through clerical error.