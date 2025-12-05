Menu Content

N. Korea-China Trade Reaches 6-Year High in November

Written: 2025-12-19 11:38:01

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s trade with China surged to its highest level in six years in November. 

NK News, a U.S.-based outlet specializing in North Korea, reported on Thursday, citing data from China’s General Administration of Customs, that bilateral trade totaled 281 million dollars in November.

The figure marks its highest since October 2019, when it reached 287 million dollars.

The report said North Korea’s exports to China stood at 37-point-one million dollars in November, down from 43 million dollars in September, while its imports from China rose to 244 million dollars, driving the overall increase in trade volume.

Bilateral trade reached 271 million dollars in September, when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Beijing, before slipping to 227 million dollars in October.

According to Chinese customs data, China has exported a range of machinery and medical equipment to North Korea in recent months, including vehicles that are banned under international law.
