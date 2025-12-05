Transport Ministry Unveils Basic Plan for TK New Airport

Photo : YONHAP News

A new integrated airport that will be used by both the military and civilians is set to be nearly eight times larger than the Daegu International Airport.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport unveiled the details on Friday when it announced its basic plan for the Daegu-Gyeongbuk Integrated New Airport, also dubbed "TK New Airport," with TK referring to Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.Under the plan, the government will relocate the Daegu International Airport and the Daegu Air Base to an area that covers Gunwi County in Daegu and Uiseong County in North Gyeongsang Province.It plans to spend two-point-seven trillion won or roughly one-point-eight billion U.S. dollars to build the airport.This will mark the first instance of both civilian and military airports being relocated at the same time.The area of the new airport that will be used for civilians will stand at some one-point-three million square meters, and the overall size will be seven-point-eight times larger than the Daegu International Airport.