Court Suspends Fines For Democratic Lawmakers Over Fast-Track Clashes

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court on Friday suspended the imposition of fines on Democratic Party lawmakers Park Beom-kye and Park Joo-min over their roles in violent clashes during the National Assembly fast-track confrontation.The Seoul Southern District Court handed both lawmakers a suspended sentence on fines of three million won, or just over two thousand U.S. dollars, each for charges including joint assault.Under South Korean law, lawmakers lose their seats only if sentenced to imprisonment or heavier punishment in a criminal case, and therefore the ruling allows both sitting legislators to retain their mandates.Former lawmakers Lee Jong-gul, Pyo Chang-won, and Kim Byung-wook received suspended fines ranging from three million won to ten million won.The court said the defendants resorted to force despite holding positions that require strict adherence to the law, rejecting most arguments that their actions were protected by parliamentary immunity or justified conduct.However, it cited the exceptional legislative deadlock at the time and sentencing balance with opposition figures as mitigating factors, while both Park lawmakers signaled plans to appeal the ruling.