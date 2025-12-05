N. Korean Military Invades Inter-Korean Land Border 10 Times in Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

The North Korean military crossed the land border between the two Koreas ten times during the last month alone.Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) documents submitted to the office of main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kang Dae-sik on Friday indicated that North Korean soldiers violated the Military Demarcation Line(MDL) 16 times since March this year.MDL violations occurred once every other day between November 4 and 23, with six in Goseong, Gangwon Province; three in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province; and one in Gangwon's Hwacheon.JCS spokesperson Lee Sung-joon said the North Korean military had begun ground-clearing work in November and that South Korean forces had detected troops crossing the border to lay mines multiple times.The JCS suspects that the soldiers unintentionally laid the mines south of the MDL after mistakenly crossing to the South.After the South responded with warning broadcasts and warning shots, the soldiers returned to their territory.