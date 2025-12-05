Menu Content

Politics

Gov't Requests Mexico to Minimize Impact of Planned Tariff Hike on S. Korean Businesses

Written: 2025-12-19 18:10:06Updated: 2025-12-19 18:10:43

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has requested Mexico’s effort to help minimize the impact of its planned tariff hike on South Korean businesses.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, Deputy Trade Minister Park Jung-sung and Mexican Ambassador to South Korea Carlos Peñafiel Soto discussed a range of bilateral trade issues, including the increased tariffs set to take force in January.

The deputy minister said though some of Seoul's concerns were addressed in a revised motion that passed the Mexican parliament last week, there is still a need for additional supplementation.

Park emphasized South Korean businesses' contributions to the Mexican economy through investments, and asked Mexico City to pay a special interest to make sure that the tariff issue does not adversely impact investments and bilateral trade.

The deputy minister also proposed that the two sides swiftly resume negotiation for a bilateral free trade agreement to create a stable environment for trade and investment and to bolster cooperation in cutting-edge industries.
