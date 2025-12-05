Prosecutors Seek 4 Years for Sampyo Chairman in First Serious Accidents Act Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Friday sought a four-year prison sentence and a fine of 500-million won, or roughly 338-thousand U.S. dollars, for Sampyo Group Chairman Chung Do-won, after a deadly quarry collapse that became the first case to be prosecuted under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.They argued that Chung, as the company’s top decision-maker, had received safety-related reports but failed to address foreseeable risks in pursuit of production targets.The prosecution also requested a three-year prison term for former Sampyo Industry CEO Lee Jong-shin, two to three years for other current and former employees and a 500-million won fine for the company itself.Chung’s lawyers argued that he was not a legally defined supervisor and that operational and safety decisions rested with subsidiary CEOs, not with the holding company or its chairman.In his final statement, Chung expressed remorse for the deaths of three workers in the January 2022 accident while maintaining that group-level safety systems had been in place and responsibility lay elsewhere.The court said it would deliver its verdict on February 10, though the date could change due to personnel reshuffles within the judiciary.