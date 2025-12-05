Ex-President Yoon Appears for Questioning in Political Funds, Election Law Violation Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has appeared before a special counsel team as a suspect accused of violating the Political Funds Act and the Public Official Election Act.The interrogation on Saturday was Yoon’s first by the team in charge of the case against former first lady Kim Keon-hee and will likely be his last, as the team’s mandate expires December 28.Yoon stands accused of colluding with his wife to obtain favorable polling results ahead of the 2022 presidential election from a firm linked to power broker Myung Tae-kyun.The special team suspects the former president exercised undue influence in return, resulting in former Rep. Kim Young-sun being chosen as the People Power Party’s candidate for the 2022 by-election.Yoon also allegedly meddled in the nomination of former senior prosecutor Kim Sang-min.The team is expected to grill the former president about whether he was aware of circumstances suggesting that his wife accepted gifts from the former prosecutor, as well as from Seohee Construction and former National Education Commission chief Lee Bae-yong.