Rubio: US Can Work with China without Undermining Ties with Allies

Anchor: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Washington will find ways to work with Beijing without undermining its security commitments to its East Asian allies. During a year-end news conference on Friday, the top diplomat addressed the recent tensions between Japan and China, saying they’re preexisting, and calling the situation one of the dynamics that has to be balanced in the region.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is refusing to take an either-or approach amid the deepening tension between Japan and China.During a press conference at the State Department on Friday, Rubio addressed the ongoing feud, which he said is one of the dynamics that has to be balanced in the region.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio]“I believe that we feel very strongly that we can continue with our strong, firm partnership and alliance with Japan, and do so in a way that continues to allow us to find productive ways to work together with the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government.”The top U.S. diplomat said Washington will find ways to work with Beijing without undermining its security commitments to its East Asian allies.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio]“And I think we can do that without imperiling or in any way undermining our very firm commitment to our partners in the Indo-Pacific. That includes not just Japan, but South Korea. And obviously, if you extend further out, you know, I don’t want to leave anybody out, but India and Australia and New Zealand and all the other countries.”Rubio said Washington and Beijing are mature enough to recognize the need to work together, even though points of tension are likely now and for the foreseeable future.Tensions between Tokyo and Beijing escalated last month after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi indicated that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could prompt a military response involving Japanese forces.Takaichi’s remarks enraged the Chinese government, which considers Taiwan part of its territory and holds that it will eventually be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.