Ex-Oceans Minister Questioned for over 14 Hours in Unification Church Gift Scandal Probe

Photo : KBS

Police have questioned former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo for more than 14 hours regarding allegations that he received money and gifts from the Unification Church.Speaking to reporters early Saturday after the interrogation, Chun said he faithfully cooperated with the police and received no money or gifts from the church.When asked about allegations that the church purchased 500 copies of his published book, and if he denied ever visiting the church headquarters in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, Chun only replied that he was sorry.The former minister and three-term ruling Democratic Party lawmaker is accused of receiving 20 million won in cash, or around 14-thousand U.S. dollars, and a luxury brand watch worth ten million won from the church in 2018.The church is alleged to have requested Chun’s support for its push to build an underwater tunnel connecting South Korea and Japan.A special police team investigating the gift scandal is soon expected to focus on other politicians, such as former Democratic Party Rep. Lim Jong-seong and former conservative United Future Party Rep. Kim Gyu-hwan.