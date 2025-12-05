Coupang Faces US Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Breach

Photo : YONHAP News

A class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States against Coupang, South Korea's largest e‑commerce company, following a major personal data breach.According to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Saturday, shareholder Joseph Berry filed a securities class‑action complaint Thursday against Coupang Inc., its founder and chairman Bom Kim, and Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Anand.Berry filed the suit on behalf of similarly situated shareholders, and the number of plaintiffs is expected to grow given the nature of the case.In the complaint, attorney for the plaintiffs Laurence Rosen described the breach as the largest personal data leak in South Korean history and alleged that investors suffered losses because Coupang made false or misleading statements or failed to make required disclosures.Rosen said Coupang's inadequate cybersecurity protocols allowed a former employee to access sensitive customer information for nearly six months without detection, exposing the company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and legal risk.He also alleged that despite knowing about the breach, Coupang failed to disclose the incident in required filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, resulting in corporate disclosures that were materially false or misleading.