S. Korea, US Agree to Begin Simultaneous Talks on Uranium Enrichment and Nuclear Subs Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said South Korea and the United States have agreed to begin simultaneous, sector‑by‑sector consultations next year to implement summit‑level agreements, including discussions on uranium enrichment, spent nuclear fuel reprocessing and Seoul’s pursuit of nuclear‑powered submarines.Wi said Saturday that during high‑level talks in Washington, D.C. last week, the two sides aligned their positions on how to proceed with follow‑up negotiations.During his visit, Wi met with U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, as well as Energy Secretary Chris Wright.Speaking later in Canada, Wi told local media that Seoul and Washington had reached a consensus on a timetable for carrying out the leaders' agreements and would begin sector‑specific consultations starting next year.Asked about priorities, Wi said there would be no sequencing, noting that uranium enrichment, spent fuel reprocessing and nuclear‑powered submarines would all be addressed simultaneously early next year.To prepare, the presidential office has formed task forces on nuclear‑powered submarines and uranium enrichment, enabling working‑level negotiations to begin quickly once U.S. counterparts are designated.Wi added that the two countries also agreed to conclude a separate bilateral agreement under Section 91 of the U.S. Atomic Energy Act to support South Korea's nuclear‑powered submarine project. The provision allows the transfer of nuclear materials for military use with presidential authorization.