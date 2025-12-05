One S. Korean Rescued, 26 Arrested in S. Korea-Cambodia Joint Operation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean police, working with Cambodian authorities, have rescued a South Korean national held inside a scam compound in Cambodia and arrested 26 other South Koreans connected to the site.The National Police Agency said Sunday that the rescue took place last Thursday at a criminal compound near Cambodia's border with Vietnam.Cambodian police apprehended the 26 South Koreans allegedly involved in fraud operations at the location.Police said they confirmed the victim, a South Korean national, was being held after receiving a missing‑person report in South Korea on December 2 and dispatched four officers from the agency's Cambodia‑based task force to the site.Working with local police, the officers developed a detailed operation plan and, alongside about 40 Cambodian officers, sealed off the compound last Thursday, rescuing the victim and detaining the others.The operation was the third joint mission carried out by South Korean and Cambodian police since the launch of their joint task force.