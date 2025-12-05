Menu Content

Economy

6 Months of Won Weakness Signal Growing Inflationary Pressures

Written: 2025-12-21 14:00:08Updated: 2025-12-22 06:52:45

Photo : YONHAP News

The won–dollar exchange rate has risen for six straight months on a monthly average basis, raising concerns that the trend could feed into consumer prices next year.

According to the Bank of Korea on Sunday, the won has weakened against the dollar every month since July.

The monthly average rate climbed from one-thousand-365-point-15 won in June to one-thousand-392-point-38 won in September, then surpassed the one-thousand-400-won threshold in October at one-thousand-424-point-83 won, before rising further to one-thousand-460-point-44 won in November.

For December, the average rate for the first 19 days stood at one-thousand-472-point-49 won, making a sixth consecutive monthly increase all but certain.

The weaker won has been pushing up import prices and producer prices, adding to upward pressure on consumer inflation.

In November, the import price index rose two-point-six percent from the previous month, its highest level in 19 months, while the producer price index increased zero-point-three percent, extending its upward trend for a third month.
