Minor Opposition Leader Questioned for Election Meddling Linked to Ex-Presidential Couple

Written: 2025-12-22 09:06:21Updated: 2025-12-22 09:20:03

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Jun‑seok, leader of the minor opposition New Reform Party, was questioned for nearly ten hours by a special counsel team investigating allegations of election meddling involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former first lady Kim Keon‑hee.

Lee arrived at the special counsel’s office at 10 a.m. Sunday and completed his questioning around 6:50 p.m. After reviewing the interrogation records, he left the building at about 7:40 p.m.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Lee said he had fully cooperated with investigators and had provided a sincere account regarding Yoon.

He said the substance of the questioning was largely similar to previous probes and added that he still did not clearly understand why he had been designated a suspect, noting that he is not a legal professional.

Sunday’s session was Lee’s first appearance before the special counsel team, which questioned him about alleged interference in candidate nominations for the June 2022 local elections and parliamentary by‑elections.

Lee has claimed he possesses recordings of phone conversations suggesting Yoon sought to influence nominations for positions such as Seoul’s Gangseo district head and the mayor of Pohang while Lee was leading the People Power Party. Investigators were reported to have questioned him about his public remarks on those claims.
