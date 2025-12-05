National Security Adviser Heads to Japan Following US, Canada Visits

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung‑lac will visit Japan after wrapping up a trip to the United States and Canada, where he discussed follow‑up measures to the recent South Korea–U.S. summit.The presidential office said Sunday that Wi will stop in Japan on Monday instead of returning directly to Seoul.During his stay in Tokyo, Wi is expected to meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and other senior officials to discuss bilateral cooperation and trilateral coordination with the U.S.With Seoul and Tokyo working to arrange a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Nara Prefecture in mid‑January, Wi is also expected to help coordinate the agenda for the meeting.Wi left for the U.S. last Tuesday and held talks in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.He then traveled to New York to meet with U.N. Secretary‑General António Guterres to discuss Korean Peninsula issues before heading to Canada.Wi’s stop in Canada has been viewed as support for a consortium of South Korean defense firms bidding for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, which calls for up to 12 diesel‑powered submarines.