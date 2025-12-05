Ruling Party Proposes Special Counsel Probe into Unification Church Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has proposed a sweeping special counsel investigation into allegations involving the Unification Church, effectively embracing demands from conservative opposition parties.DP chair Jung Chung‑rae said during a leadership meeting on Monday that although the party had previously opposed a special counsel probe into the church‑related allegations, it was not something it could rule out.Jung said the investigation should include all People Power Party(PPP) figures linked to the allegations and be conducted in a thorough and transparent manner.DP floor leader Kim Byung‑kee also called for a special counsel probe, saying all politicians from both sides should be subject to the investigation without exception.Kim added that the probe should examine how the Unification Church allegedly intervened in politics, including accusations of meddling in the 2022 presidential election, unconstitutional church–state collusion, illegal political funding, lobbying and influence‑peddling.The ruling party’s shift comes a day after the main opposition PPP and the minor opposition New Reform Party agreed to push for a third‑party‑nominated special counsel to investigate the Unification Church and alleged ties involving politicians across the political spectrum.