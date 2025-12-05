Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ruling Party Adopts Revised Bill on Special Tribunal to Handle 2024 Martial Law Cases

Written: 2025-12-22 12:18:54Updated: 2025-12-22 13:53:28

Ruling Party Adopts Revised Bill on Special Tribunal to Handle 2024 Martial Law Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party has revised and submitted its bill to establish a special tribunal to examine last year’s martial law episode and bring those responsible to justice. 

The party made the decision at a lawmakers’ meeting at the National Assembly on Monday just before submitting the bill to the parliament’s plenary session.

Party spokesperson Park Soo-hyun said the revised bill completely excluded Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de from any role in the tribunal.

Under the revised bill, the authority to select judges for the special tribunal would rest with a judges’ council rather than the Supreme Court.

Park explained that the judges’ council would set standards for the tribunal, such as the number of special courts and judges, after which the court’s case allocation committee would assign trial duties based on those standards, and the judges’ council would deliberate on and approve the appointment of each judge. 

The ruling party plans to put the bill to a vote on Tuesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >