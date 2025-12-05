Opposition Chief Leads Filibuster against Special Tribunal Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok has slammed the ruling party’s bill to set up a special tribunal to try insurrection cases related to last year’s martial law incident, saying it will be remembered as the worst piece of legislation in the country’s history.Jang was the first to take the podium on Monday as his party launched a filibuster against the bill after it was introduced to the plenary.It is the first time in the nation’s constitutional history that the leader of the main opposition has taken part in a filibuster.The opposition chief called on everyone present to remember the name of each and every lawmaker who casts a vote after the filibuster ends on Tuesday, saying they must all be recorded as villains of history who destroyed liberal democracy and the rule of law.Jang accused the ruling Democratic Party of pushing through unconstitutional bills and disregarding the need for dialogue or compromise with the opposition.He said the ruling party is deprioritizing bread-and-butter issues in favor of political retaliation, actions that stifle dissent, and efforts to prevent President Lee Jae Myung’s conviction on corruption charges.