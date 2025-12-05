Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

North Korea-backed Hacking Group APT37 Behind Latest HWP-based Attacks

Written: 2025-12-22 15:53:26Updated: 2025-12-22 17:50:33

North Korea-backed Hacking Group APT37 Behind Latest HWP-based Attacks

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korea-linked hacker group has apparently launched a new malware campaign that infects computers using highly deceptive emails that tricks targets into opening infected Hangul Word Processor(HWP) documents to steal data.

The Genians Security Center(GSC), a South Korea-based cybersecurity company, released a report on Monday that detected the operation, code-named “Artemis,” conducted by APT37, known as a North Korean cyber espionage group, from August to November.

According to the center’s findings, the threat actors used spear phishing, sending emails posing as a writer for Korean TV programs, reaching out to targets for casting or interview arrangements.

Attached to the emails are embedded malicious object linking and embedding (OLE) code inside a HWP file, disguised as a pre-interview questionnaire or event guide document.

When the target opens the document and clicks a hyperlink in the file, an attack chain is triggered.

After infection, a combination of techniques, including steganography and DLL side loading, were used to evade detection and conceal delivery of RoKRAT malware for information theft.

The findings follow a report in October by 38 North, a U.S. media outlet specializing in North Korea, which stated that the HWP document format, which is widely used as a standard in South Korea, has effectively become a “durable attack vector.”

GSC said this attack case serves as a strong indicator that state-backed threat actors continue to evolve their tactics to evade detection, and similar multi-layered concealment strategies are highly likely to be applied more extensively in future attacks.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >