Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

8-Year Sentence Sought for Ex-First Lady’s Close Aide

Written: 2025-12-22 17:00:50Updated: 2025-12-22 17:52:03

8-Year Sentence Sought for Ex-First Lady’s Close Aide

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee is seeking an eight-year prison sentence for her close aide Kim Ye-seong, who is currently facing embezzlement charges. 

The team said Monday that it asked the Seoul Central District Court to punish the aide, often called the “butler” of the former first lady’s family, with eight years and a fine of some 430 million won, or roughly 290-thousand U.S. dollars. 

In making the request, the team said Kim Ye-seong has denied the allegations against him and that he used criminal proceeds to acquire real estate and stocks worth some three billion won. 

Kim Ye-seong’s lawyer argued that the special team should drop the charges, as the embezzlement case against him has nothing to do with the former first lady and thus falls outside the scope of the team’s investigation. 

The case, termed “butler gate” in the media, focuses on allegations that rental car company IMS Mobility, which Kim Ye-seong co-founded and partly owned, improperly received 18-point-four billion won in investment from major firms through a private equity fund, with some of the money funneled through a shell company tied to his wife.

Kim Ye-seong and IMS CEO Jo Young-tak were indicted in August of last year and accused of embezzling some two-point-four billion won.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >