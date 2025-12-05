Ruling Party Submits Bill for New Special Counsel to Resolve 14 Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party is seeking to establish a special counsel team to look into more than a dozen allegations of misconduct by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration that remain unaddressed even after three special counsel investigations.On Monday the party’s special committee in charge of supporting the existing teams submitted a bill to the National Assembly mandating the appointment of a new special counsel to further investigate the 14 allegations.The three teams could not resolve the questions while looking into Yoon’s 2024 martial law move, allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee, and the handling of a Marine’s death during a 2023 search operation.Rep. Lee Sung-yoon, who submitted the bill on behalf of the committee, said that although the three teams worked for some six months and achieved results, there are still many matters that need to be addressed.Lee said the three teams did not have enough time to investigate the allegations mentioned in the bill, citing the rejection of many warrant requests by the Supreme Court under Chief Justice Jo Hee-de.The envisioned team would have up to 90 days to investigate, with the possibility of one 30-day extension requiring no approval and another requiring presidential approval.The team could comprise up to one-hundred-56 members, including one special counsel, five deputy counsels, 30 prosecutors, 50 investigators and 70 civil servants.