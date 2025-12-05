Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

6-Year Prison Sentence Requested for Power Broker Myung Tae-kyun

Written: 2025-12-22 17:58:04Updated: 2025-12-22 18:57:13

6-Year Prison Sentence Requested for Power Broker Myung Tae-kyun

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a six-year prison sentence for Myung Tae-kyun, a power broker and key figure in a high-profile scandal involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, if he is convicted of violating the Political Funds Act.

The prosecution conveyed the request to the Changwon District Court on Monday and also recommended a five-year sentence for former main opposition People Power Party Rep. Kim Young-sun, who faces the same charges. 

Prosecutors also want Myung, who is suspected of using his personal connections with Yoon and former first lady Kim Keon-hee to meddle in the ruling party’s candidate nomination process and state affairs, to face a fine of some 106 million won, or 72-thousand U.S. dollars.

They requested an 80 million won fine for former Rep. Kim. 

Former Rep. Kim is accused of making multiple payments to Myung totaling approximately 80 million won, or about 54-thousand-500 dollars, between August 2022 and November 2023 for his help in obtaining the then-ruling party’s nomination before the 2022 by-elections. 

Myung is suspected of pocketing, via a polling firm effectively run by him, some 240 million won from two preliminary candidates ahead of the 2022 by-elections in return for securing party nominations for both of them.

Prosecutors sought three-year prison sentences for both preliminary candidates, surnamed Lee and Bae, while requesting a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Kim Tae-yeol, the former head of the polling firm, who is accused of accepting money from Lee and Bae.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >