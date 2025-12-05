6-Year Prison Sentence Requested for Power Broker Myung Tae-kyun

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a six-year prison sentence for Myung Tae-kyun, a power broker and key figure in a high-profile scandal involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, if he is convicted of violating the Political Funds Act.The prosecution conveyed the request to the Changwon District Court on Monday and also recommended a five-year sentence for former main opposition People Power Party Rep. Kim Young-sun, who faces the same charges.Prosecutors also want Myung, who is suspected of using his personal connections with Yoon and former first lady Kim Keon-hee to meddle in the ruling party’s candidate nomination process and state affairs, to face a fine of some 106 million won, or 72-thousand U.S. dollars.They requested an 80 million won fine for former Rep. Kim.Former Rep. Kim is accused of making multiple payments to Myung totaling approximately 80 million won, or about 54-thousand-500 dollars, between August 2022 and November 2023 for his help in obtaining the then-ruling party’s nomination before the 2022 by-elections.Myung is suspected of pocketing, via a polling firm effectively run by him, some 240 million won from two preliminary candidates ahead of the 2022 by-elections in return for securing party nominations for both of them.Prosecutors sought three-year prison sentences for both preliminary candidates, surnamed Lee and Bae, while requesting a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Kim Tae-yeol, the former head of the polling firm, who is accused of accepting money from Lee and Bae.