Ruling Party Pushes for Joint Hearing on Coupang Data Breach Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is pushing to hold a joint hearing on the massive Coupang data breach at the National Assembly next week.Huh Young, the DP’s senior deputy floor leader in charge of policy affairs, said Monday that the five related standing committees will take part in the hearing over two days starting December 30.He said Coupang’s issues go beyond personal information leaks, adding that various matters related to labor and fair trade are inextricably linked to the e-commerce giant.The five standing committees that will take part in the hearing are the Science, Technology, Information, Broadcasting and Communications Committee; the Political Affairs Committee; the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee; the Climate, Energy, Environment and Labor Committee; and the Planning and Finance Committee.DP lawmaker Choi Min-hee, who serves as chairperson of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, will chair the hearing.Huh said the DP plans to ask the main opposition People Power Party and other parties to participate.The DP said it will submit a witness list for the hearing within the day, since at least seven days are necessary for due process.Last week the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee held a hearing on the data breach but failed to shed any light on the incident as Coupang Inc. Chairman Kim Beom-seok did not attend, nor did the company’s former co-CEOs Kang Han-seung and Park Dae-joon.When asked about countermeasures if Chairman Kim and other witnesses do not appear at the hearing, DP lawmaker Kim Hyun, who will serve as the hearing’s chief secretary, said additional complaints may be filed against them.Rep. Kim also emphasized that the party will continue to push for the Coupang executives to take responsibility, and will follow through with a parliamentary investigation as the next step.