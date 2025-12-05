Korea’s Top Conglomerate Chiefs Likely to Join China Economic Delegation Early Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo are expected to visit China early next year as part of an economic delegation.According to the business community on Monday, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KCCI) has recently been accepting applications from companies seeking to participate in a China economic delegation of about 200 firms, scheduled for early January 2026.The delegation is expected to be led by Chey in his capacity as chairman of the KCCI.Chey visited China in October and discussed the successful hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit and ways to expand bilateral economic cooperation.All four heads of Korea’s major conglomerates, including Lee, Chung and Koo, are also highly likely to be included in the delegation.The KCCI will close applications on Tuesday and finalize the delegation after a screening process. Details such as the schedule and list of participants are expected to depend on whether a Korea–China summit planned for early next year takes place.The delegation will attend events including a Korea–China business forum, the signing of memorandums of understanding, and one-on-one business meetings.This will mark the first time in about six years that the KCCI has organized an economic delegation to China since December 2019, when a delegation was sent in conjunction with a Korea-China-Japan trilateral summit involving former President Moon Jae-in.