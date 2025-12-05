Occasional Rain Expected Nationwide Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The clear skies present throughout most of the country are set to turn cloudy beginning Tuesday morning, bringing occasional rain nationwide.Some areas of northern Gyeonggi Province and the mountainous inland regions of Gangwon Province may receive snow.The southern regions, Jeju Island and the Jeolla region will see five to 20 millimeters of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the capital region, western Gangwon Province and North Chungcheong Province will get five to ten millimeters.The central and northern mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, as well as the province’s inland region, are expected to receive around one to five centimeters of snow.Tuesday’s morning temperatures will range from minus six degrees Celsius to plus six degrees nationwide, with Seoul at zero degrees, about five to six degrees higher than Monday’s.Daytime temperatures will range from three to 15 degrees nationwide, with Seoul at five degrees, similar to or slightly higher than Monday’s.Waves in the southern inner offshore waters of the East Sea will reach around two meters Tuesday.On waters near Jeju Island, some areas may experience gusty winds, thunder and lightning.Waves will begin to rise starting Wednesday.