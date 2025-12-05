Stocks Jump more than 2% as AI Valuation Concerns Ease

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares closed more than two percent higher Monday on renewed confidence in artificial intelligence(AI).The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index jumped 85-point-38 points, or two-point-12 percent, to close at four-thousand-105-point-93.Trading volume reached 312-point-four million shares worth 12-point-nine trillion won, about eight-point-seven billion U.S. dollars, with gainers outnumbering decliners 534 to 340.The main bourse tracked Wall Street’s strong performance Friday, after Nvidia shot up nearly four percent on reports the U.S. government is reviewing potential sales of its H200 AI chips to China, and after Oracle surged six-point-63 percent on reports of a new TikTok-related joint venture.In Seoul, Samsung Electronics rose three-point-95 percent to 110-thousand-500 won, and SK hynix soared six-point-03 percent to 580-thousand won.AI investment firm SK Square surged eight-point-43 percent, and Hanmi Semiconductor skyrocketed nine-point-11 percent.Battery maker LG Energy Solution added two-point-77 percent, and Korea Zinc gained five-point-57 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose 13-point-87 points, or one-point-52 percent, to close at 929-point-14.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by three-point-eight won, trading at one-thousand-480-point-one won as of 3:30 p.m.