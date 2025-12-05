Menu Content

National Security Adviser Meets Senior Japanese Officials Ahead of S. Korea-Japan Summit

Written: 2025-12-23 08:13:40Updated: 2025-12-23 08:54:11

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung‑lac met with senior Japanese officials in Tokyo on Monday as South Korea and Japan work to finalize plans for a bilateral summit next month.

According to Kyodo News, Wi held talks with Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, Japan’s top government spokesperson and second‑highest‑ranking official. The two agreed to work closely to advance bilateral relations in a future‑oriented and stable manner.

Wi also met separately with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Keiichi Ichikawa, secretary‑general of the National Security Secretariat.

The meetings are believed to have focused on potential agenda items for a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, which the two governments are coordinating to hold in mid‑January in Nara Prefecture.

Wi departed for the United States last Tuesday and met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Energy Secretary Chris Wright in Washington, D.C., before traveling to Canada.

He arrived in Japan on Sunday following his North American tour.
