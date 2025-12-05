Seoul High Court Agrees to Add Criminal Divisions to Establish Special Tribunal for Insurrection Trials

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul High Court has agreed to expand its criminal divisions to establish a special tribunal dedicated to handling nationally significant cases, including insurrection trials.The decision was made at a full judges’ meeting Monday evening, attended by 122 of the court’s 152 judges. Participants approved a plan to add at least two new criminal divisions next year.During the meeting, judges were briefed on the purpose and structure of a proposed special tribunal for insurrection cases, first discussed at a criminal judges’ meeting in September, as well as key provisions of a Supreme Court regulation currently under administrative notice.The regulation establishes a fast‑track procedure for insurrection and other major nationally significant cases, adopted by Supreme Court justices last Thursday.Judges also reviewed details of a ruling Democratic Party‑led bill pending in the National Assembly that would create a special tribunal for insurrection trials, along with updates on related preparations.Based on Monday’s discussions, the Seoul High Court plans to determine the number and structure of the special courts next month and finalize judicial assignments for the expanded criminal divisions by mid‑February.