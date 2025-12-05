Menu Content

Science

Launch of S. Korea’s First Commercial Rocket Appears to Fail

Written: 2025-12-23 12:39:35Updated: 2025-12-24 07:38:17

Launch of S. Korea’s First Commercial Rocket Appears to Fail

Photo : YONHAP News / InnoSpace YouTube screenshot

The Hanbit-Naro, South Korea’s first commercial space launch vehicle, appears to have exploded shortly after liftoff. 

The rocket was launched at 10:13 a.m. on Tuesday, Korea Standard Time, from the Alcantara Space Center in Brazil, but footage captured moments after launch showed it engulfed in flames.

Videos shared on social media showed the rocket catching fire about a minute after liftoff as it ascended, followed by what appeared to be a massive explosion and more flames rising from the ground.

The live broadcast of the launch was abruptly cut off.

South Korean space startup Innospace has yet to release an official statement.
