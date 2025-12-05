Special Tribunal Bill Gains National Assembly Approval

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has approved a contested bill tabled by the ruling Democratic Party that mandates the launch of dedicated tribunals to try former President Yoon Suk Yeol and others on insurrection charges in connection with last year’s martial law incident.The special bill, which passed the plenary on Tuesday, stipulates procedures for the establishment of at least two tribunals at the Seoul Central District Court and the Seoul High Court, respectively.Judges’ councils at both courts will draw up guidelines for the composition of the tribunals, and task allocation panels will propose the names of judges to be approved by the judges’ councils.The Seoul Central District Court is also required to follow the same procedures to allocate at least two judges to handle search, arrest and detention warrants for insurrection cases.Though in principle the tribunals will take over martial law cases right away, trials already in progress such as Yoon’s insurrection trial will continue in the same courts where they began.The main opposition People Power Party’s filibuster, launched Monday in protest of the bill, ended after 24 hours with support from the ruling bloc.The People Power Party boycotted the filibuster vote.