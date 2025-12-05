Menu Content

Politics

Education Ministry to Carry Out Major Reshuffle

Written: 2025-12-23 14:01:48Updated: 2025-12-23 14:49:50

Photo : YONHAP News

The education ministry is set to conduct its first major organizational restructuring in three years to expedite the implementation of the Lee Jae Myung administration’s policy tasks.

Under a plan effective January, the ministry will establish a new bureau to support the fostering of talent in artificial intelligence(AI) in an effort to turn the country into one of the world’s top three AI powerhouses.

The human capital policy office will be reborn as the office of higher education and lifelong learning policy, reflecting a reinforced role in supporting lifelong learning and innovation by universities.

The university support bureau will be divided into national and private divisions, and the national university unit will oversee a policy to foster universities outside the capital area and “create ten Seoul National Universities.”

The office of responsible public education policy will become the school policy office, and its school support bureau will expand its functions to bolster public education and support students in building the capacities they need as members of a democratic society.
