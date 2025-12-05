Lee Hails Relocation of Oceans Ministry to Busan, Calls Region Key to Balanced Development

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung says the relocation of the oceans ministry to the southeastern port city of Busan is an important opportunity for balanced development and represents a big leap for Busan.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting in Busan on Tuesday to mark the ministry’s opening at the new location, Lee pledged to spare no support, financial or administrative, to help Busan become the foremost economic, industrial and distribution hub in Northeast Asia.The president specifically talked about expanding the city’s port facilities, providing-high-value added services, and supporting regional industrial growth to make Busan and the surrounding region a leader in the era of the Northern Sea Route.Lee also promised to concentrate pan-government capabilities on the development of Busan and the surrounding region in the belief that this is the key to balanced development and sustainable growth for the entire country.Meanwhile, Lee is expected to receive a policy briefing from the oceans ministry and the Coast Guard in Busan, which would be the last in the latest round of briefings.