Innospace’s Hanbit-Nano Rocket Launch Fails

Photo : YONHAP News / InnoSpace YouTube screenshot

An attempt by the space startup Innospace to launch its first commercial vehicle failed on Tuesday due to a fuselage defect.The Hanbit-Nano rocket lifted off at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Korea Standard Time, from the Alcantara Space Center in Brazil.The space firm said the defect was detected some 30 seconds after liftoff and the rocket landed within the ground safety zone.Innospace said it is trying to determine the cause of the failure and will share the findings from its data analysis.Before Tuesday, the space startup had postponed the rocket launch three times.If it had been successful, Innospace would have become the country’s first private company to place a customer satellite into orbit.