Trump: US Navy to Work with Hanwha on New Class of Frigates

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a plan for his country’s navy to build new American-designed battleships as part of his vision for what he calls a “Golden Fleet.” The plan includes a new frigate, which Trump says will be built in cooperation with South Korean companies.Rosyn Park reports.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump announced from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday the U.S. navy’s intent to develop and build a new “Trump class” of battleships.He said they will be the biggest and the fastest, 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built, and form part of a new “Golden Fleet” of advanced warships that will ensure U.S. naval dominance.Trump also said the U.S. navy will work with South Korea’s Hanwha Group to help build a new class of frigates for his country.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“Last week the navy announced a brand new class of frigate, and they are going to be working with the South Korean company Hanwha, a good company, recently agreed to invest five billion dollars in Philadelphia Naval Shipyard.”Trump’s mention of Hanwha, which acquired the Philly Shipyard in 2024, signals that the firm will play a key role in building the new fleet of warships.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“We’re opening up the Philadelphia shipyard. Once a great yard, now, it was, it was a long time ago decommissioned, but now it’s reopening, working with the navy and working with private companies.”The larger scope of Trump’s plan is to compete with China in the naval power race, securing an edge while at the same time creating jobs through the revival of the American shipbuilding industry.It is also expected to inject fresh momentum into the strategic U.S.-South Korea initiative known as Make American Shipbuilding Great Again, which the two allies agreed on through two summits this year.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.