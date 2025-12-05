Menu Content

N. Korea Opens 5 New Hotels near Mount Baekdu

Written: 2025-12-23 17:35:01Updated: 2025-12-23 18:43:25

N. Korea Opens 5 New Hotels near Mount Baekdu

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has opened five newly built hotels in Samjiyon, a northern city near Mount Baekdu, the country’s tallest mountain.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, accompanied by his daughter Ju-ae, attended ceremonies to officially open the hotels and expressed his strong determination to make Samjiyon a world-class tourist destination.
    
The completion ceremonies in the new Samjiyon Tourist Resort were held over two days through Sunday. 
    
On Saturday, Kim looked around the major facilities at the Ikal and Milyong hotels, including rooms, restaurants and swimming pools, and expressed satisfaction with the high level of practicality, diversity and artistic features he found, according to the KCNA.
    
He also stressed the importance of quality service in the tourism industry and called for proactive efforts to improve the professional qualifications and skills of service workers at the hotels.
    
The report said Kim called the resort project clear proof of the people’s rising ideals and the country’s development potential, pledging to transform Samjiyon into “an innovative and highly civilized city” that represents the country’s tourism culture.

North Korea has been making active efforts to revitalize its tourism industry in an effort to bring in foreign currency amid international sanctions.
