Government Launches Interagency Task Force over Coupang Data Breach

The government has launched an interagency task force to investigate Coupang’s massive personal data leak, vowing strict action if any violations of the law are uncovered.The task force held its first meeting Tuesday at the government complex in Seoul, with officials from science, labor, finance, competition, privacy, law enforcement and intelligence authorities in attendance.Officials framed the incident as a serious breach of public trust, rather than a simple corporate security failure, warranting a coordinated response across multiple ministries and agencies.Second Vice Science Minister Ryu Je-myung criticized Coupang’s response so far, saying the company has failed to provide a convincing explanation for the cause of the breach or show it is taking adequate steps to protect users.Ryu said the government will take firm and proportional measures if the company is found to have broken the law, stressing that the authorities will stand with the public until all concerns are fully addressed.The task force will focus on identifying the root cause of the breach, preventing secondary harm, strengthening user protection, and improving regulations to reinforce corporate responsibility toward workers and consumers.