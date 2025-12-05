Seoul Shares Extend Winning Streak to 3 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks extended gains for a third straight session Tuesday, lifted by strong foreign buying as worries over an artificial intelligence bubble continued to ease.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained eleven‑point‑39 points, or zero‑point‑28 percent, to close at four‑thousand‑117‑point‑32.Trading volume reached 380 million shares worth 13‑point‑36 trillion won, about nine billion U.S. dollars, with decliners outnumbering advancers 656 to 216.Samsung Electronics rose zero‑point‑nine percent to 111‑thousand‑500 won, while SK hynix edged up zero‑point‑69 percent to 584‑thousand won.Shipbuilders rallied on reports that U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a plan to build a new naval warship in cooperation with Hanwha.Hanwha Ocean surged 12‑point‑49 percent, while HD Hyundai Heavy and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore rose three‑point‑seven percent and three‑point‑23 percent, respectively.Hanwha Aerospace added one‑point‑58 percent, and Samsung Life Insurance climbed two‑point‑25 percent.In contrast, LG Energy Solution slipped zero‑point‑39 percent, and the Korea Electric Power Corp. fell one‑point‑43 percent.Hyundai Motor declined zero‑point‑69 percent, while Kia dropped zero‑point‑74 percent.The tech‑heavy KOSDAQ lost nine‑point‑58 points, or one‑point‑03 percent, to close at 919‑point‑56.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by three‑point‑five won, trading at one‑thousand‑483‑point‑six won per dollar as of 3:30 p.m.