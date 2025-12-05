Rain Expected Nationwide through Early Morning, with Snow on Christmas along West Coast

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain will continue nationwide under cloudy skies through early Wednesday morning, with rain or snow falling on most regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, precipitation will linger in eastern parts of the Gyeongsang region through the morning, while Jeju Island will see rain continue into the afternoon.By Wednesday, snow is expected to reach one to five centimeters in northern inland Gyeonggi Province, two to seven centimeters in the northern mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, and one to three centimeters in the southern mountainous areas of Gangwon Province.Rainfall totals through Wednesday are forecast at five to 20 millimeters in South Chungcheong Province, the southern regions and Jeju Island, with five to 10 millimeters expected in the Seoul metropolitan area, North Chungcheong Province and inland Gangwon Province.Morning temperatures on Wednesday will range from minus two to plus ten degrees Celsius nationwide, while daytime highs will reach four to 13 degrees Celsius, similar to or slightly higher than Tuesday’s.Christmas Day is expected to be mostly clear, but snow is forecast to develop along the west coast and on Jeju Island starting in the afternoon.